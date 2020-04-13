Woman threatens suicide, abuses doctors after testing positive

Five people have so far tested positive in Ratnagiri, while one person has died, a report from the state Public Health Department said. (Representational Photo) Five people have so far tested positive in Ratnagiri, while one person has died, a report from the state Public Health Department said. (Representational Photo)

A 48-year-old woman admitted at the district hospital in Ratnagiri city allegedly abused doctors and nurses, and threatened to commit suicide Friday after she tested positive for the coronavirus disease, officials said.

The woman reportedly was in shock on learning that her throat swab had tested positive for the infection, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Ratnagiri, Ganesh Ingale, said. Around 1 am, she allegedly slit her wrist with a blade and threatened to jump off the hospital building, he added.

The woman, a resident of Sakhartar village, was admitted at the hospital on April 7 with a high fever, police said. The district administration also placed 13 other members of her family at the hospital’s isolation wards.

Sakhartar is among 10 villages in Ratnagiri taluka that have been turned into containment zones after COVID-19 infections were reported. Five people have so far tested positive in Ratnagiri, while one person has died, a report from the state Public Health Department said.

“After the samples of the 48-year-old woman and one of her relative patient, aged 49, were tested positive for the virus, the two women were aggrieved at being the only two members of the family to test positive. They kept insisting that there was nothing wrong with them,” Ingale said.

The hospital administration had to call in the police for assistance as the patient resisted all efforts made by doctors and nurses to bring her under control. It took two hours of counselling and negotiation by the Superintendent of Police and District Collector before the patient calmed down, officials said.

“We kept telling the patient that she would be given treatment and also explained to her family that she was under good care. We also told her that we would have to register a case against her if continued to disrupt hospital operations,” said Ingale.

On Friday morning, the district administration also reassured hospital employees, caring for COVID-19 patients, that the police was available to protect them from unruly patients. The patient, Ingale said, was initially admitted to the intensive care unit and has since been shifted yo an isolation ward along with her relative after her condition improved.

