Woman survives unhurt after train passes over her

In A miraculous escape, a 35-year-old woman from Badlapur survived without a bruise after an Express train passed over her near Badlapur railway station.

Kalyan GRP officials said the woman, Shruti Vishal Malve who is suffering from a mentally disorder, had laid on the tracks early on Thursday after leaving home without informing anyone. The woman is married and has three children, the police said.

Malve’s mother Pramila Anil Shinde said, “Shruti, along with her family, stays in Mulund. Since her in-laws also stay in Mulund, her husband sometimes stays with them.” On Wednesday night, Malve’s husband, along with their two children, went to his parents’ house, while Malve stayed back with her eight-year-old son.

“Shruti suffers from a mental disorder. If she skips her medicines, her behaviour goes out of control. She forgot to take her medicine on Wednesday night. Around 2 am on Thursday, she left her house,” Shinde added.

Malve then came to her parents’ place in Badlapur at 6 am, but left after a while without informing anyone.

“We started looking for her everywhere and even went to the railway station but could not find her,” said Shinde. In the meantime, Malve was reported to be found on the railway tracks.

Senior Inspector Shardul Valmik of the Kalyan GRP said, “Around 200 meters from the Badlapur station, she was spotted at the centre of the railway tracks. At 9.25 am, the driver of the Udyan Express noticed her at the last moment. Even after applying emergency brakes, the train passed over her.”

The driver then informed the station master, who alerted the Railway Police Force and the GRP officials. “The woman was in shock, so we took her in confidence and asked her about her family. She said her mother stays in Badlapur,” said Valmik.

Subsequently, a team was sent to Malve’s house and Shinde was brought to the Kalyan GRP office. “The statements of both Malve and Shinde were recorded and they were sent back home,” added Valmik.

The police noted the incident in their station house dairy.

Shinde said, “On Friday as well, Shruti had abruptly left home when we were asleep. However, we managed to locate her nearby.”