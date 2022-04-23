Mumbai: Woman spots molester after three months at station, gets him arrested

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman, who was allegedly molested by a 52-year-old man on the pretext of helping her buy a long-distance train ticket in January, got him arrested on Thursday after spotting the accused near the ticket counter at a railway station.

The alleged molestation incident took place between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm on January 14. The woman had come to the station to make reservation for a long-distance train. She met the accused at the booking centre, who convinced her that he can get her a ticket despite non availability of tickets.

“He took her in a taxi at the pretext of booking her a ticket and allegedly molested her in the vehicle. She started shouting following which the taxi driver stopped the vehicle. The accused then got down and ran away,” said a police officer.

However, his luck ran out on Thursday when the 21-year-old victim spotted the man at the booking counter of the railway station and alerted her husband. Her husband then caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

“He was arrested under Section 354 of IPC and will be produced before a court. We are checking if he has a prior criminal record,” said an officer.