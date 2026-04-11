‘He didn’t want woman secretary to head department’: IAS officer’s claim about a Maharashtra minister sparks stir

Senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar cited a 2023 posting episode in an interview published in a souvenir.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiApr 11, 2026 02:43 PM IST
Manisha Patankar-MhaiskaSenior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar revealed that a Maharashtra minister refused to work with a woman secretary in 2023, an incident she described as a "shocking" exception in her 33-year career. (Photo: Instagram/manisha.patankar.mhaiskar)
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Senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar’s remark that a Maharashtra minister did not want a woman officer to head his department has caused a stir in the state’s political and administrative circles.

Mhaiskar, currently additional chief secretary, referred to the episode in an interview published in a souvenir for a conference of women civil servants to be held in Delhi. She said the incident dates back to 2023, soon after the present government took office, when postings were being finalised.

“In my 33-year career, this happened only once. After the government was formed in 2023, during postings, a leader said he did not want a woman secretary to run his department. It was shocking,” she said.

Mhaiskar added that at a time when gender differences in administration have nearly disappeared, such a view at that level was striking. She indicated that the stance effectively kept her out of consideration for that posting.

While the government has yet to respond to the disclosure, the news has drawn attention as it relates to the current ruling Mahayuti coalition led by Devendra Fadnavis, with Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar as his deputies.

Mhaiskar did not name the minister, but the remark has led to speculation in political circles. She said this was the only such instance in her career spanning over three decades and that she had otherwise not faced differential treatment as a woman officer.

In the same interaction, Mhaiskar spoke about the importance of managing time, setting priorities and building an effective team, saying administrative outcomes depend on how well officers work with their teams. She also said her presence on social media gives her space to express her views.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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