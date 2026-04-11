‘He didn’t want woman secretary to head department’: IAS officer’s claim about a Maharashtra minister sparks stir

Senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar revealed that a Maharashtra minister refused to work with a woman secretary in 2023, an incident she described as a "shocking" exception in her 33-year career. (Photo: Instagram/manisha.patankar.mhaiskar)

Senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar’s remark that a Maharashtra minister did not want a woman officer to head his department has caused a stir in the state’s political and administrative circles.

Mhaiskar, currently additional chief secretary, referred to the episode in an interview published in a souvenir for a conference of women civil servants to be held in Delhi. She said the incident dates back to 2023, soon after the present government took office, when postings were being finalised.

“In my 33-year career, this happened only once. After the government was formed in 2023, during postings, a leader said he did not want a woman secretary to run his department. It was shocking,” she said.