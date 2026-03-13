15 years later, woman reunited with family after months long search

Hospital authorities with Shital (name changed) who was reunited with her family in Bihar after nearly 15 years. (Source: Express Photo)

A 42 year old woman undergoing treatment at Nagpur’s Regional Mental Hospital was reunited with her family in Bihar after nearly 15 years, following months of efforts by hospital staff and police to trace her identity.

The woman, identified as Shital (name changed), was brought to the hospital by Wardha police on August 28, 2023, after she was found wandering and unable to identify herself. She was admitted following court orders and placed under the care of psychiatrist Dr Pankaj Bagde.

According to Social Service Superintendent Kunda Katekhaye Bidkar, Shital initially spoke very little and remained withdrawn during treatment. Although her condition gradually improved, she struggled to recall personal details. She also had visible physical challenges including a cleft lip and a habit of repeatedly blinking her eyes.