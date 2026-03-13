15 years later, woman reunited with family after months long search

Mental hospital staff trace Bihar family of patient found wandering in Wardha; woman has no memory of baby she carried when she disappeared

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurMar 13, 2026 05:17 PM IST
Hospital authorities with Shital (name changed) who was reunited with her family in Bihar after nearly 15 years.Hospital authorities with Shital (name changed) who was reunited with her family in Bihar after nearly 15 years. (Source: Express Photo)
A 42 year old woman undergoing treatment at Nagpur’s Regional Mental Hospital was reunited with her family in Bihar after nearly 15 years, following months of efforts by hospital staff and police to trace her identity.

The woman, identified as Shital (name changed), was brought to the hospital by Wardha police on August 28, 2023, after she was found wandering and unable to identify herself. She was admitted following court orders and placed under the care of psychiatrist Dr Pankaj Bagde.

According to Social Service Superintendent Kunda Katekhaye Bidkar, Shital initially spoke very little and remained withdrawn during treatment. Although her condition gradually improved, she struggled to recall personal details. She also had visible physical challenges including a cleft lip and a habit of repeatedly blinking her eyes.

Over several months, Bidkar continued trying to communicate with her. Shital repeatedly expressed a desire to return home but could not clearly identify her family or address.

Through fragmented conversations, she mentioned a few names and possible locations. Initial searches across multiple states yielded no results. A breakthrough came when she later mentioned Bhawanipur in Saharsa district of Bihar.

Hospital authorities then contacted the Superintendent of Police in Supaul district, who assigned an officer to verify the information. Police eventually traced her brother and confirmed her identity, ending a search that had lasted more than a year.

According to her family, Shital had left home about 15 years ago during a period of mental distress while carrying her eight month old baby. Over time, relatives searched for her but eventually presumed she had died. Her father passed away during those years.

Shital belongs to a large family with five brothers and four sisters, and her elderly mother had long hoped she would return. Relatives said she had faced neglect at her in laws’ home after marriage because of her condition.

When Shital spoke to her family over the phone in December 2025, the reunion was emotional. However, the family’s financial condition prevented them from travelling to Nagpur to bring her back.

After the Mental Health Review Board declared her “fit for discharge” on December 23, 2025, hospital authorities approached a Nagpur based charity, Maa Foundation, for assistance.

The organisation arranged travel tickets, food for the journey and basic necessities including clothes and luggage. After completing legal formalities, a hospital team escorted Shital to Bihar.

Following nearly 50 hours of travel, she was reunited with her mother and brother in the presence of local police officials.

Hospital authorities said returning to a familiar family environment may help improve her emotional stability. However, Shital has no memory of the eight month old child she had taken with her when she left home, and the circumstances of what happened to the child remain unknown.

Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

