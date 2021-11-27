Mumbai: Woman raped, murdered in Kurla

A case of rape and murder was filed at VB Nagar police station in Kurla after the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the terrace of a vacant building in HDIL Colony.

The police said that the body was found Thursday evening but the case was registered only after the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed.

According to the police officials, around 5:30 pm Thursday, three children staying in the nearby colony went to the terrace of building number 16 C at HDIL colony in Kurla.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Pawar of VB Nagar police station said, “They had gone there to shoot a video when they spotted the dead body. The children then informed the police control room after which we were intimated and a team was sent to the spot.”