Saturday, November 27, 2021
Mumbai: Woman raped, murdered in Kurla

The police said that the body was found Thursday evening but the case was registered only after the post-mortem reports revealed that the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
November 27, 2021 4:12:21 pm
mumbai rape, mumbai murder, rape, kurla rape case, kurla, Mumbai, Mumbai news, Indian express, Indian express news, Mumbai latest newsAccording to the police, the body was spotted by three children staying in a nearby colony.

A case of rape and murder was filed at VB Nagar police station in Kurla after the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recovered from the terrace of a vacant building in HDIL Colony.

The police said that the body was found Thursday evening but the case was registered only after the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was sexually assaulted before being killed.

According to the police officials, around 5:30 pm Thursday, three children staying in the nearby colony went to the terrace of building number 16 C at HDIL colony in Kurla.

Senior police inspector Rajesh Pawar of VB Nagar police station said, “They had gone there to shoot a video when they spotted the dead body. The children then informed the police control room after which we were intimated and a team was sent to the spot.”

