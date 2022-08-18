scorecardresearch
Woman raped, late father’s friend arrested

The accused, the friend of the woman's deceased father, had offered to help her financially and allowed her to stay in his house, said police.

Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“Her father had passed away sometime ago, following which, her stepmother drove her out of the house. The woman started doing odd jobs to sustain herself but was finding it difficult. Eventually, she met her father's friend, who promised to help her,” the officer added.

THE MUMBAI Police, earlier this week, arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in the eastern suburbs.

An officer said that the woman was married but her husband had left her.

“He told her that he would allow her to live at his house and also provide her food. Last month, the woman started living with him… However, the accused forced himself on her and as per the woman’s statement, he raped her two-three times. Eventually on Sunday, the woman managed to gather courage and appeared at the local police station,” the officer said.

Following this, the accused was arrested from his residence. The accused was produced before the court on August 14 and remanded in police custody.

Premium
