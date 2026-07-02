Woman raped, filmed: 11 arrested, 3 minors nabbed as video circulates on social media

All the 11 accused are under 30 years of age and worked as labourers, an official from Fattepur police station said. They were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till July 4, Saturday.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readMumbaiJul 2, 2026 01:34 AM IST
Woman raped filmed. Mumbai Woman raped filmed. Jalgaon police, Jalgaon police rape case arrests, Fattepur police, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsAll the 11 accused are under 30 years of age and worked as labourers, an official from Fattepur police station said. They were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till July 4, Saturday.
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NEARLY a month after a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men, while other accomplices took a video, the Jalgaon police arrested 11 persons and apprehended three minors after the video began circulating on social media.

On June 2, the accused were visiting a forest area in Jamner taluka to collect firewood, when they saw the woman with a 38-year-old male friend. They were known to each other and began threatening her. Two of the men raped the woman, while others filmed the act. While initially the woman did not file a complaint due to the threats by the accused, the video subsequently began circulating on social media around June 25. A complaint was filed by the Fattepur police on Monday, which names 15 persons in all — 14 including the two who assaulted her have been apprehended, an official said. The accused also threatened the male accompanying the victim.

The Fattepur police has filed a complaint under Section 70 (1) (gangrape) and Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for the circulation of the video. Police officials said that a probe was on to identify the role played by each of the arrested, and those behind the circulation of the video.

All the 11 accused are under 30 years of age and worked as labourers, an official from Fattepur police station said. They were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till July 4, Saturday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

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