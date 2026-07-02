Woman raped, filmed: 11 arrested, 3 minors nabbed as video circulates on social media

All the 11 accused are under 30 years of age and worked as labourers, an official from Fattepur police station said. They were produced before a local court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till July 4, Saturday.

NEARLY a month after a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by two men, while other accomplices took a video, the Jalgaon police arrested 11 persons and apprehended three minors after the video began circulating on social media.

On June 2, the accused were visiting a forest area in Jamner taluka to collect firewood, when they saw the woman with a 38-year-old male friend. They were known to each other and began threatening her. Two of the men raped the woman, while others filmed the act. While initially the woman did not file a complaint due to the threats by the accused, the video subsequently began circulating on social media around June 25. A complaint was filed by the Fattepur police on Monday, which names 15 persons in all — 14 including the two who assaulted her have been apprehended, an official said. The accused also threatened the male accompanying the victim.