Woman ‘raped’ after drink spiked on her birthday, two booked

Two persons have been booked in connection with the alleged rape of their friend at her birthday party. The accused, a man and a woman, are in their twenties, the police said.

The incident allegedly took place at the house of the accused woman, who had thrown a birthday party for the victim, on February 13. A case was lodged after the victim filed a police complaint on Monday.

“On February 13, the accused woman had thrown a birthday party at her house for the victim. The accused had had invited a bunch of her friends to the party,” said a police officer.

The victim, in her statement to the police, has claimed that the accused woman spiked her drink and then pinned her down while the man raped her. “The victim had lost consciousness… when she woke up, she found herself in a room with the two accused, who threatened to upload her objectionable photographs online. The woman approached us and we lodged a case,” said the officer.

He added, “We are yet to arrest the accused. We are investigating the matter.” The medical examination report of the victim is yet to arrive, police said.

Teen raped by neighbour

Thane: A 15-year-old girl has allegedly been raped by her 28-year-old neighbour in Ulhasnagar. The man, who was arrested on Tuesday, had been sexually abusing her for the last eight months, police said. “The accused used to frequent the girl’s house… It started with him groping her and he eventually raped her multiple times. He threatened her that if she spoke to anyone, he would kill her entire family,” said a police officer. On Tuesday, the girl told her mother, following which a police case was lodged.

Teen booked for rape of friend

Mumbai: A teenager was booked Monday for allegedly raping a friend at knife-point in Nallasopara last week. The police said the incident took place on February 14, when the victim, a 15-year-old boy, accompanied his friend to an isolated area. “There, the juvenile took out a knife and threatened to kill the victim and sodomised him,” police said.