Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Woman poisons husband to death, arrested with lover

In her complaint to the police, Kamalkant's sister Kavita Lalwani has alleged that the couple did not share a cordial relationship and often fought. (Representational/File)

A 46-year-old woman, along with her lover, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her husband, a textile businessman, in Mumbai. The police suspect that for two months, Kavita Shah mixed arsenic and thallium in the food of her husband Kamalkant, who eventually died of multiple organ failure on September 20. The police are also investigating the roles of Kavita and her lover Hitesh Jain (46) in the death of Kamalkant’s mother, who passed away a month ago due to similar health issues.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadyay said Kavita and Jain have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 328, 120 (B) (conspiracy) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc, with intent to commit an offence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police said Kavita and Kamalkant got married in 2000 and have two children. In her complaint to the police, Kamalkant’s sister Kavita Lalwani has alleged that the couple did not share a cordial relationship and often fought.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch was assigned the case. Its probe pointed to Kavita and Jain hatching a plan to kill Kamalkant by poisoning his food. “We suspect the two decided to commit the crime this way to show that Kamalkant died of natural circumstances. Kavita and Jain were also eying his property,” said the officer. Lalwani’s husband Arunkumar said, “After we came to know that arsenic and thallium had been found in Kamalkant’s body, we suspect that they killed my mother-in-law as well.”

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 11:59:37 pm
