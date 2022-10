Woman dies after autorickshaw driver knocks her down in Govandi

A 48-year-old woman, who was out to buy groceries at Tatanagar market, was killed after a speeding autorickshaw knocked her down on Friday night. The driver of the autorickshaw has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Geetadevi Baish, 48, a homemaker. She was dropped at the market by her husband Shiri, a 60-year-old watchman at Mankhurd metro.

At around 7 pm, when she was shopping, a speeding autorickshaw knocked her down. The autorickshaw driver, Farid Ansari, rushed her to Shatabdi hospital in Govandi, where she was declared ‘dead on arrival.’

Ansari has been booked under sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.