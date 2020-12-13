Woman nabbed with drugs, cash in Dongri

All four were booked on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Representational)

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 25-year-old woman from Dongri on Friday and seized mephedrone (MD) and cash totally worth upto Rs 1.19 crore. Police said the woman, Sanam Sayyed, hails from Assam and she assisted her husband, Tariq, who is also wanted in the case, in selling drugs.

Police said a constable from the Bandra unit received a tip-off that a woman was selling drugs in Dongri, and that she had stored large quantities of such drugs in her house. Subsequently, a team of the Bandra unit of ANC raided her house in Dongri and caught her in possession of 60 grams of MD.

“We seized the drugs under the Narcotics Act, and she was placed under arrest ,” said an officer. Police, upon searching the house, found another 1.45 kilograms of MD and Rs 8,78,500 in unaccounted cash was also seized.

Police said Tariq claims to be a mobile repairer. “He would go to Assam and buy Chinese-made mobile phones at a cheaper rate, and sell them in Mumbai,” said an officer. However, his addiction to MD made him become a peddler of the drug, said police.

We are on the lookout of Tariq, and expect more leads after his arrest,” said an officer.

Sanam was produced in Killa court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till December 14.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd