Woman murders mentally unstable daughter, makes it look like suicide

A 41-year-old woman was arrested in Mumbai Thursday for allegedly murdering her 19-year-old mentally-unstable daughter at their residence in Andheri (east) and making it look like suicide. The woman reportedly told the police that she was frustrated with her daughter who needed someone to take care of her all the time.

The murder reportedly took place Wednesday at their residence on the second floor of a building in Parsiwada on the Sahar Road. The woman, Shradha Suresh, 41, lives with her husband and three daughters. The deceased, Vaishnavi, 19, was the couple’s eldest daughter. The two other daughters are aged 16 years and two years.

The police control room received information that a girl has died by suicide in the building. When the police reached the home, they found Vaishnavi lying unconscious in the hall while her parents were next to her. She was rushed to the Cooper Hospital by the police. The doctor examined her and declared her dead before admission.

The police suspected something amiss when the doctor conducted the post-mortem. The doctor said it is difficult for a mentally unstable person to take such a step. The Andheri police then questioned Shradha at length and she broke down and subsequently confessed that she had strangled her daughter with a belt when she was alone at home.

A police officer said, “The mother said the entire family was depressed due to the girl’s condition. Shradha used to make some money by selling breakfast items but had stopped the business some time back. Shradha’s husband works in the hospitality sector but did not earn much.”

A case of murder has been registered under IPC Section 302. Shradha will be produced before a magistrate court Thursday where the police will seek her custody for further questioning. The police said, in their investigations till now, no one else was found to have been involved in the murder.