Woman moves Bombay HC, seeks FIR after husband dies at de-addiction centre

A woman has moved the Bombay High Court after her husband died at a de-addiction centre in Vasai.

Advertising

Vinisha Kukreja (36) has sought directions to the Vasai police to file an FIR against the employees of Kripa Foundation’s Vasai branch for causing the death of her husband, Vinod Kukreja, due to negligence.

A bench of Justice B P Dharmadhikari and Justice Sarang Kotwal has issued notice to the Vasai police and asked them to be present in court on March 3.

The petition states that in January, Vinisha’s cousin Kavita Lakhani informed her about Kripa Foundation. When Vinisha contacted the foundation, she stated that she was put through to Yogesh Ambani, one of the caretakers, who told her that the foundation had one of the best rehabilitation centres all over India and promised to cure her husband completely.

Advertising

Ambani, Vinisha claimed, told her that the foundation had two full-time doctors. As Vinisha wanted Vinod to overcome his habit of excessive drinking, she decided to admit him at the foundation’s centre at Papdy village in Vasai.

On February 7, Vinisha sent Vinod’s latest medical reports to Ambani on his email. Ambani called her the next day stating that one of the medical consultants attached to the foundation had seen the reports and given his approval to admit Vinod. Vinod was admitted on February 10. Vinisha deposited Rs 47,000 with the foundation.

On February 11, Vinisha states in her petition that she called up the centre to enquire. She was informed by a nurse that her husband had been hallucinating and not slept the entire night. The nurse also told her Vinod had not eaten anything since morning and not taken his medicines as well and, if it continued, he may have to be shifted to a hospital. Vinisha contacted Jean Pereira, one of the caretakers at the rehab centre. She was told that Vinod had tried to harm other patients and, for their safety, they had tied him to bed. After sometime, Vinisha received a call from Pereira, stating that Vinod needed to be shifted to hospital. The family decided to bring Vinod home and proceeded to pick him up from the centre, the petition states.

According to the petition, at 5.15 pm, they reached the foundation and were directed to a room where Vinod was lying on a bed. A doctor informed them that Vinod had passed away.

The petition states that they wrote to the police, Maharashtra Medical Council and Medical Council of India on July 3. The MCI took cognizance of her complaint and directed the Maharashtra Medical Council to take necessary action. The petition states that the police have not taken any action on the letter submitted to them.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Father Joe Pereira, head of Kripa Foundation, said, “Kripa Foundation has very clearly explained the situation to the police and there was a request made to the wife and mother to conduct a postmortem after giving complete explanation on Vinod’s condition, which they refused.”