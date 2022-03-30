Mumbai: Woman lures man into sex trap to extort money, four arrested

A woman with the help of her three aides lured a 57-year-old man into a sex trap where she took him to a flat in Bhayandar (east) to have sex and minutes later her aides impersonating as police ‘raided’ the room and extorted Rs 70,000. A trap was laid and all four were arrested by Navghar police officials.

On March 25, the man had approached the police alleging that a woman named Jyoti for the last 45 days was calling and requesting him to meet her. On March 23, she called him to a flat in a building in Shirdinagar in Bhayandar (east) and the complainant went there to meet her.

The woman started getting intimate with him and soon after three men barged into the room impersonating as policemen. They told the 57-year-old man that he will be arrested for being part of flesh trade and demanded Rs 2 lakh as bribe to settle the matter.

They took Rs 45,000 cash from him and made him withdraw Rs 25,000 from an ATM kiosk. They allowed him to go after giving him a threat to pay up remaining money in two days. The man quietly approached the police who laid a trap.

The police in presence of panchas laid a trap outside a hotel in Kashimira where the accused were to come to collect the remaining extortion amount. Two men came to the hotel and after they accepted the money, police officials swooped in and nabbed them. They spilled the beans on two other accused and they were arrested as well.

The accused are identified as Sudarshan Khandare, 32, a resident of Adarsh Indira nagar in Bhayandar, Vijay Patil, 56, a resident of Virar (east) and Ayub Khan, 45, a resident of Bhayandar (east). The police did not name the woman accused in the case.