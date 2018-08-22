Woman kills self, suicide note says was not allowed to visit parents

Police said the woman had recently been to her parents’ residence for 13 days. (Representational) Police said the woman had recently been to her parents’ residence for 13 days. (Representational)

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her Kurla home after she was refused permission to visit her parents in Ahmedabad.

Police said the deceased, Jaya Parmar, was living in Kurla with her husband Rakesh Parmar and their one-year-old son. Around 4 pm on Sunday, Jaya hanged herself when her husband, a scrap dealer, was away on work. She was found hanging by Rakesh, who rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Jaya left behind a suicide note, police added. “We have recovered the suicide note, in which the deceased mentions that she wanted to visit her parents in Ahmedabad, but was stopped by her husband and others. She then decided to end her life,” said officer at Kurla police station.

Police said the woman had recently been to her parents’ residence for 13 days and wished to visit them again.

Senior Inspector Dattatrey Shinde of Kurla police station said, “We have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents. They don’t have any compliant against Parmar or his family members. So, we have registered an accidental death report.”

