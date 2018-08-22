Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Home
  • Cities
  • Mumbai
  • Woman kills self, suicide note says was not allowed to visit parents

Woman kills self, suicide note says was not allowed to visit parents

Around 4 pm on Sunday, Jaya hanged herself when her husband, a scrap dealer, was away on work. She was found hanging by Rakesh, who rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

| Mumbai | Published: August 22, 2018 12:59:04 am
“The woman was not wearing a helmet. The men managed to flee from the spot,” police said. (Representational) Police said the woman had recently been to her parents’ residence for 13 days.  (Representational)

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her Kurla home after she was refused permission to visit her parents in Ahmedabad.

Police said the deceased, Jaya Parmar, was living in Kurla with her husband Rakesh Parmar and their one-year-old son. Around 4 pm on Sunday, Jaya hanged herself when her husband, a scrap dealer, was away on work. She was found hanging by Rakesh, who rushed her to hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

Jaya left behind a suicide note, police added. “We have recovered the suicide note, in which the deceased mentions that she wanted to visit her parents in Ahmedabad, but was stopped by her husband and others. She then decided to end her life,” said officer at Kurla police station.

Police said the woman had recently been to her parents’ residence for 13 days and wished to visit them again.
Senior Inspector Dattatrey Shinde of Kurla police station said, “We have recorded the statement of the deceased’s parents. They don’t have any compliant against Parmar or his family members. So, we have registered an accidental death report.”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Watch Now
Nokia 6.1 Plus review: A mid-end smartphone with premium looks and feel
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement