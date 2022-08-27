Woman kills live-in partner over delay in marriage, surrenders

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman from Powai allegedly killed her live-in partner and surrendered before police on Saturday. Police said that the woman, Zora Shah, wanted to marry the victim but as he kept delaying the woman strangled him to death.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Saturday.

Shah and the deceased, Ramzan Sheikh, are residents of the Filterpada area in Powai, police said. “They have been living together for the past one year,” said an officer. The woman was asking Sheikh to marry her for quite some time. “But he kept delaying due to which there were constant fights between them,” said an officer.

On Saturday, the woman asked him to come with her to the police station. She said that she wanted to lodge a complaint of cheating against him.

“Sheikh is an auto driver and decided to take her to the police station. But mid-way he refused to go and in the fit of rage, the woman allegedly strangled him with her dupatta,” said an officer.

The woman then went and surrendered before Powai police but as the spot appeared in the jurisdiction of Aarey police station, Shah was handed over to them. Sheikh’s body was sent for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered and Shah was arrested.