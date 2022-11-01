scorecardresearch
Woman kills her two children, attempts suicide

The woman, who survived the incident, later told psychiatrists at JJ hospital that she was frustrated as her husband did not allow her to leave their small tenement.

An officer said they suspect the husband was insecure about the woman having a relationship if she met someone in the locality.

A 32-YEAR-OLD woman killed her two young children by strangulating them and later attempted suicide at her Navi Mumbai residence on Sunday. The woman, Pushpa Gujjar, who survived the incident, later told psychiatrists at JJ hospital that she was frustrated as her husband did not allow her to leave their small tenement.

The incident took place between 11am and 4pm when Gujjar's husband Vanaram Gujjar, who has an ice cream parlour, left for work.

