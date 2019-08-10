Mumbai: Woman kills daughter, commits suicide in Kalwa residence

A 39-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter before committing suicide in their house in Kalwa on Friday morning.

According to the police, the incident came to light around 10.30 am when Prashant Parkar returned his home in Bazarpeth from the gym. He told the police that he found his wife Pradnya (39) hanging from the ceiling fan in their bedroom, while their daughter Shruti (18) was found strangled in her bed.

S R Bagde, senior inspector, Kalwa police station, said Parkar informed the police at 10.30 am. Both women were rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

An officer at Kalwa police station said Pradnya left behind a note in which she claimed to have killed Shruti, before hanging herself.

“Prashant runs a small business while his wife had acted small parts in television shows. Their daughter was studying in a local college. We are speaking to Prashant and other family members to understand the motive behind the crime,” said Bagde, adding that a detailed postmortem examination

of both women was yet to be conducted.