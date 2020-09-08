Mumbai: Woman kills ‘alcoholic husband who abused her, daughters’

The police said the woman allegedly hit him with a hammer several times, then she smothered him with a pillow. Around 11.11 am on Monday, she called the Mumbai police control room. “ (Representational Image)

The RCF police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly killing her husband on Monday. The police said the woman first attacked him with a hammer and then smothered him to death. She then spent the night next to the body before calling the police and surrendering in the morning.

The woman was identified as Vaishali Bhakare. She works with a private firm in Dadar. The police said till four years ago, the woman stayed with her husband Ashok on the first floor of Shanti Smruti building at Bharat Nagar near Vashi Naka in Chembur. An officer requesting anonymity said, “Ashok was allegedly an alcoholic. He would often abuse and assault her.”

According to the police, Ashok would also hit their two daughters. Vaishali then decided to stay separately on the second floor of the same building. “He would still go to her house and create ruckus. Around 1.30 am on Monday, Ashok went to her house in an inebriated state. She was sleeping. He started kicking the door,” an officer said.

After entering the house, Ashok allegedly started abusing and assaulting her. “Their two daughters had gone to Vaishali’s mother’s place. As he was heavily drunk, he subsequently passed out,” the officer added.

The police said the woman allegedly hit him with a hammer several times, then she smothered him with a pillow. Around 11.11 am on Monday, she called the Mumbai police control room. “After we went to her residence, she surrendered,” an officer said.

Ashok’s body was sent to Rajawadi hospital. The police have seized the hammer and pillow. The woman has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. She was produced in Kurla court and remanded in police custody.

