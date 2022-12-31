scorecardresearch
Woman killed in wall collapse in Mulund

The deceased was identified as Laxmibai Katade and the injured is her husband Raghunath Katade (50). A Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and the injured were transferred to a hospital.

Civic officials said that the retaining wall was in a dilapidated state and acted as a boundary between forest land and the residential clusters. (Representational/File)
Woman killed in wall collapse in Mulund
A 40-YEAR-OLD woman was killed and one more was injured after a portion of a retaining wall collapsed on a house at Mulund in the eastern suburbs on Friday. The incident was reported in the Hanuman Pada locality in Mulund (west) at 5:30 am.

The deceased was identified as Laxmibai Katade and the injured is her husband Raghunath Katade (50). A Fire Brigade team rushed to the spot and the injured were transferred to a hospital.

Civic officials said that the retaining wall was in a dilapidated state and acted as a boundary between forest land and the residential clusters. “The compound wall and the land parcel on which the incident took place belong to the forest department. Therefore, it is up to that agency for taking further action,” the officials added.

Meanwhile, Mihir Kotecha, a BJP legislator from Mulund, raised the issue in the Assembly and demanded that the state government release funds for building a new compound wall. “The entire Hanuman Pada area is encroached by slum dwellers and on the other side, the retaining wall…is in a dilapidated state… I requested the state government to release 50 per cent of funds for reconstructing the wall before monsoon next year, so that a possible disaster could be avoided,” Kotecha told The Indian Express.

