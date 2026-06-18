Woman killed, elderly couple injured as electric car runs amok in Vile Parle

Kinjal Shah lived with her husband, Hiren, and their 12-year-old son in Vile Parle (East). She had stepped out about half an hour before the accident to buy vegetables and other essentials.

A 41-year-old woman was killed and an elderly couple was seriously injured after an electric car allegedly went out of control and ploughed into pedestrians near Mogibai Market in Vile Parle (East) on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred between 4.45 pm and 5 pm on Railway Station Road near the VS Khandekar Road junction. Police said the electric car (MH-01-DX-9125), driven by Vilas Shridhar Gavhankar (44), allegedly hit a woman buying vegetables at a roadside stall before hitting a senior citizen couple walking towards the railway foot overbridge.

Kinjal Hiren Shah (41), a homemaker, sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead after being rushed to Babasaheb Gawade Charitable Hospital, about 200 metres from the accident spot. The injured couple, Premji Dongiya (67) and his wife Nirmala, were later shifted to Cooper Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.