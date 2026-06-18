Woman killed, elderly couple injured as electric car runs amok in Vile Parle

A 41-year-old woman was killed and an elderly couple was seriously injured after an electric car allegedly went out of control and ploughed into pedestrians near Mogibai Market in Vile Parle (East) on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred between 4.45 pm and 5 pm on Railway Station Road near the VS Khandekar Road junction. Police said the electric car (MH-01-DX-9125), driven by Vilas Shridhar Gavhankar (44), allegedly hit a woman buying vegetables at a roadside stall before hitting a senior citizen couple walking towards the railway foot overbridge.
Kinjal Hiren Shah (41), a homemaker, sustained severe head injuries and was declared dead after being rushed to Babasaheb Gawade Charitable Hospital, about 200 metres from the accident spot. The injured couple, Premji Dongiya (67) and his wife Nirmala, were later shifted to Cooper Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
According to police, Gavhankar, a professional driver residing in Wadala, had limited experience driving electric vehicles. On Tuesday, he was allegedly asked to drive the electric car after its regular driver was unavailable. “The driver apparently got confused while operating the electric car and hit the accelerator instead of the brake,” an officer said.
The 75-year-old mother of the car’s owner was seated in the rear seat at the time of the accident. She was not injured.
Police have registered a case against Gavhankar under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been arrested.
Kinjal Shah lived with her husband, Hiren, and their 12-year-old son in Vile Parle (East). She had stepped out about half an hour before the accident to buy vegetables and other essentials.
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Premji Dongiya, a retired employee of BMC’s solid waste management department, was returning home with his wife after visiting relatives in Vile Parle (East) when the car rammed them.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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