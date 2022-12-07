Woman kidnaps toddler as mom sleeps at station, held

A 24-year-old woman was arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a 5-year-old boy while he was sleeping with his mother in the ticket booking hall at Kurla station early Sunday.

The police said complainant Shabnam Taide (25), a resident of Titwala, had gone to Kurla for catering work on Saturday. While returning home, she missed the last train and decided to sleep at the station with her son to catch a train the next day.

“When Taide woke up at 6 am, she found her son missing. She looked for him at Kurla and Titwala and then approached the GRP,” said an officer.

Valmik Shardul, Senior Inspector of Kurla GRP, said: “She said a woman whom she met at work that very day her complimented her son saying he was beautiful. We checked CCTV camera footage and found the woman to be the kidnapper. We traced her to a slum pocket in Goregaon.”

Accused Rehana Shaikh (24), a Vasai resident, confessed to having kidnapped the child because she wanted a son, said police. “Shaikh got married two months ago but was having marital issues. She changed her location thrice from Kurla to Vidyavihar to avoid getting caught,” an officer said.

The police said Taide, who is pregnant, is facing financial issues after her husband Mahesh passed away a few months ago. “We reunited her with her son and she thanked us,” Shardul said, adding further probe is on to find out if Shaikh is part of a baby selling racket.