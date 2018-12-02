Mumbai: Woman jumps off high-rise in Andheri

A 56-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the 23rd floor of a building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West.

The deceased has been identified as Vanita Luthra, who lived in Four Bungalows. The police said she had gone to visit a friend on the ninth floor of Sorrento Building on Veera Desai Road, only to be informed by the friend’s husband that she was not home.

Luthra then allegedly went to the top floor of the building, opened the window in the common passage, left her belongings and slippers behind and jumped. Her body was found on the fourth floor, which is the roof of the building’s car park, police said.

“Luthra had a mental condition, for which she had not been seeking any treatment. According to the friend, Luthra suffered from hallucinations and believed that a conspiracy was being hatched to harm her,” an officer at Oshiwara police station said.