Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Woman jumps off eighth floor of Andheri building, dies

A case of accidental death has been registered at the DN Nagar police station.

The woman worked as a house help at several houses at Green Tower in Andheri (West).
A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by jumping off the eighth floor of a residential building in Andheri as she was “depressed over some personal issues”, said police.

“The woman worked as a house help at several houses at Green Tower in Andheri (West). We have learnt that after working till late Saturday, she went to the refuge area on the eighth floor of Green Tower around 10.45 pm on Saturday and jumped off the building. She landed on the top of a parked vehicle,” said an officer.

“The watchman, on noticing the 24-year-old injured woman, informed the other residents and she was taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival,” said the officer.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 02:58:32 am
Next Story

Govt to table Lokayukta Bill on the lines of Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, says Fadnavis

