Mumbai: Woman jumps off building with minor son, both killed; neighbours booked

The woman, who had recently lost her husband and in-laws to Covid-19, left behind a note accusing her neighbours of harassing her.

Police on Tuesday booked an elderly couple and their 40-year-old son after their neighbour, a 44-year-old woman, died by suicide after jumping off the 12th floor of a Powai high-rise along with her minor son in the wee hours of Monday. The seven-year-old child was also killed in the incident, police added.

The woman, who had recently lost her husband and in-laws to Covid-19, left behind a note accusing her neighbours of harassing her.

Based on the note, police have registered a suo motu FIR against the neighbours for abetment to suicide. According to Sakinaka police, the incident took place around 2.30 am in Tulipia building on Nahar Amrit Shakti road in Chandivali. The deceased have been identified as Reshma Trenchil, a homemaker, and her son Garud.

Police said Trenchil’s husband Sarat Mulukutla, 49, who was working as the chief business officer of an online trading platform for agriculture commodities, had gone to Varanasi to take care of his Covid-infected parents earlier this year and got infected himself.

Soon after his parents succumbed to the infection, Mulukutla too died on May 23, they said. Trenchil could not attend his funeral and on May 30 wrote a social media post elaborating on the pain she went through after her husband’s death.

Police said that in the note that she left behind, Trenchil had alleged that her neighbours, who lived in the flat below her apartment, had made multiple complaints against her to society board members and local police saying that her son made a lot of noise while dancing.

Following the complaints, the Sakinaka police visited her place once and a security guard from her building, too, asked Trenchil not to make the noise.

The neighbours — Ayub Khan, 67, his 60-year-old wife and son Shadab, 40 — have been booked under section 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An officer from Sakinaka police station said, “She (Trenchil) had moved here (in the Powai building) on rent on April 10. She was depressed about losing her husband and not being able to attend his funeral. Harassment by neighbours is one of the reasons (behind the deaths) but she has not made any specific allegations against them. Just that they complained against her. Also, she never approached us against them.”

Trenchil’s brother is flying down from the United States to conduct the last rites of the deceased.

Police officials said that as per their preliminary investigation, Khan and his wife suffered from an illness and were on bed rest. They would complain about noise emanating from the house above them as it would disturb the family, police added.