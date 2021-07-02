Woman jumps off 18th floor of building in Bhandup, dies

Bhandup senior inspector Sham Shinde said that the woman was suffering from mental illness.

A 38-year-old woman allegedly jumped off from the 18th floor of her residence building in Bhandup and died on Friday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as a resident of the Micro Shristi building in Bhandup West.

Bhandup senior inspector Sham Shinde said that the woman was suffering from mental illness. Her husband and two children were present in the house when the incident happened, he added.

He further said, “While no suicide note was found, as per family members she had been on treatment for mental health issues since the past few years. We believe her condition would have led her to take the extreme step.”

The Bhandup police said that no foul play was suspected in the case and have filed an accidental death report in the matter.