scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Woman jumps from 7th floor of building with 5-year-old son, dies

According to police, the couple got married seven years ago. Arati's family told the police that since the past few years, Malhotra, along with his sister and mother, had been torturing Arati and she was not even allowed to visit her family.

Based on the statement given by Arati's family, the Koparkhairane police registered an FIR against Malhotra, his mother and sister under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention).
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman jumped from the seventh floor of a building in Navi Mumbai along with her five-year-old son on

Monday. While the woman, Arati Sharma, succumbed to injuries, her son survived with serious injuries. The police have arrested Arati’s husband Vijender Malhotra (43) and charged his mother and sister for allegedly abetting the suicide.

According to police, the couple got married seven years ago. Arati’s family told the police that since the past few years, Malhotra, along with his sister and mother, had been torturing Arati and she was not even allowed to visit her family.

As per the family’s statement, on Monday afternoon, they received a call from Malhotra that Arati had jumped from the building with their son. The family rushed the duo to the Snehdeep Hospital at Koparkhairane, where Arati was declared dead. The five-year-old  survived with serious injuries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in DelhiPremium
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in Delhi
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?Premium
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

Based on the statement given by Arati’s family, the Koparkhairane police registered an FIR against Malhotra, his mother and sister under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention).

More from Mumbai

Ajay Bhosale, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station, said they produced Malhotra before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:21:05 am
Next Story

Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Will BJP form its 7th consecutive govt or will AAP upset its plans?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close