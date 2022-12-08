Woman jumps from 7th floor of building with 5-year-old son, dies

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman jumped from the seventh floor of a building in Navi Mumbai along with her five-year-old son on

Monday. While the woman, Arati Sharma, succumbed to injuries, her son survived with serious injuries. The police have arrested Arati’s husband Vijender Malhotra (43) and charged his mother and sister for allegedly abetting the suicide.

According to police, the couple got married seven years ago. Arati’s family told the police that since the past few years, Malhotra, along with his sister and mother, had been torturing Arati and she was not even allowed to visit her family.

As per the family’s statement, on Monday afternoon, they received a call from Malhotra that Arati had jumped from the building with their son. The family rushed the duo to the Snehdeep Hospital at Koparkhairane, where Arati was declared dead. The five-year-old survived with serious injuries.

Based on the statement given by Arati’s family, the Koparkhairane police registered an FIR against Malhotra, his mother and sister under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention).

Ajay Bhosale, senior inspector of Koparkhairane police station, said they produced Malhotra before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for two days.