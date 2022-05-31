Woman in Raigad kills 6 of her kids, throws them into well: Police

A woman has allegedly killed six of her children by throwing them into a well in Mahad taluka in Raigad on Monday afternoon, Mumbai police said today.

The woman later went to the police station to lodge a missing complaint but during investigation, it came to light that she had killed them, the police added. The woman, identified as Runa Sahani, is from Uttar Pradesh and her husband is a mason.

They were living in a village in the Mahad taluka. On Monday afternoon, she threw her kids —five girls and one boy, all aged below 10 years — into a well in Dhalkathi village in Mahad, the police informed.

She then went to Mahad MIDC police station in the evening and told the cops that she is unable to locate her children. The police then questioned her and later during investigation found out that she had herself killed them.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the police say that they are likely to book and arrest Runa Sahani for murder.