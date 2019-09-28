Mumbai: Woman held, minor son detained for ‘kidnapping’ 4-year-old boy

Police arrested a woman and detained her son for allegedly kidnapping a four-year-old boy from JJ hospital on Friday.

According to police, the child’s mother had taken him to the hospital for a check up around 9 am. The child reportedly went missing when his mother was standing in a queue at the hospital. After a case on charges of kidnapping was lodged at JJ Marg police station, police obtained CCTV footage from the hospital, which reported showed that the child had walked away with a young boy. The footage also showed that the complainant (the child’s mother) was speaking to a woman minutes before the child went missing. The complainant identified the woman was a former neighbour.

During investigation, police also found the accused had been spotted with the 15-year-old boy and the four-year-old child while entering Sandhurst Road rail station and alighting at Reay Road station, following which they traced the woman to her house. While the police arrested the woman, aged around 35, they detained the 15-year old boy, identified as her son. According to police, the accused claimed she had brought the child home as she was fond of him. She will be produced before court on Saturday.