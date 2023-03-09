Woman held for ‘trying to smuggle’ 7.6-kg heroin

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday laid a trap and intercepted a woman passenger for allegedly trying to smuggle 7.6-kg heroin into the country. DRI officials said the woman had concealed the narcotics substance in false cavities made inside the trolley bag and the seized contraband is worth Rs 53 crore.

According to DRI officials, they had received a tip-off that a woman, who is an Indian national, was going to smuggle drugs into India. She was travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai, said an official, adding that surveillance was mounted by a team of officers from DRI at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

“The suspect passenger was intercepted by the team of DRI officers and a thorough search of the passenger’s baggage was carried out, which resulted in the recovery of 7.6 kg of off-white powder. The powder tested positive for the presence of heroin,” said an officer. The drugs were concealed in false cavities made inside the trolley bag.

The passenger was placed under arrest and produced before the court, following which she was remanded in DRI custody till March 10.