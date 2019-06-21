Mumbai: Woman held for ‘killing’ 65-yr-old mother-in-law

Wadala Police on Thursday arrested a 44-year-old woman for allegedly killing her 65-year-old mother-in-law in Tambe Nagar.

Police said the incident took place on June 16, when the woman’s husband Vitthal had gone out for work. The accused, Surekha Gere, and her mother-in-law Sakarabai lived next to each other. Surekha claims that her mother-in-law would always taunt and abuse her. “She (Surekha) was working on the veranda when the mother-in-law started abusing again, following which she walked up to her and banged her head on the wall,” said Senior Inspector Gangadhar Sonawane. On realising that the 65-year-old had stopped breathing, she wiped the bloodstains from the wall and went inside her room, said police.

At around 6 pm, when Vitthal came home from work, he allegedly found his mother lying unconscious in her room. “When he spoke to Surekha, she alleged that she was unaware of the matter as she was inside her room the whole day,” said Sonawane.

Vitthal rushed the 65-year-old to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. On the doctor’s suggestion, Walada Police registered a case of murder.

On June 19, when the police received the postmortem report, they learned that Sakarabai died due to a head injury. Police then took Surekha to the police station for questioning.