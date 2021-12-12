Woman held for ‘assaulting, disrobing minor maid’ over delay in work

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested by the Versova police for allegedly disrobing and torturing her minor domestic help for not completing work on time. The accused has been identified as a resident of Versova, who was living alone in a flat.

Police said the victim had been working at the accused’s flat for the last four months and the woman was aware that the girl was a minor but she still employed her.

The girl told police that the accused would assault her on several occasions claiming that she did not work properly, however, she did not complain about the assaults till Tuesday when the accused again started torturing her for the delay in work.

The minor told police that on Monday night when she got late in completing her work, the accused allegedly started assaulting her and forced her to unclothe herself and then took videos and photos of her.

“The accused even assaulted the victim with a sandal due to which the victim sustained injuries on her head. She then went to a hospital for treatment and when her sister inquired about the injury, she narrated her ordeal. The sister along with the victim then approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 326 (assault), 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” said an officer.

“We have arrested the accused, who claims to be a struggling actor. She is in the police custody till Monday,” said Siraj Inamdar, Senior Inspector of Versova police station.