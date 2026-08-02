Woman GRP constable saves man from moving train at Dadar after alleged suicide bid; rescue caught on CCTV

An alert woman head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of a 28-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by placing his head beneath a moving local train at Dadar railway station late on Thursday night. The dramatic rescue, captured on CCTV, took place within seconds as the train pulled out of the platform.

The incident occurred around 10.52 pm on July 30 on Platform 1 of Dadar station. Head Constable Anita Narwade was on night patrol with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Pathan and Chavan, Head Constable Rupnavar and Police Constable Tapole when a slow Borivali-bound local began departing after boarding passengers.

According to the GRP, the unidentified man suddenly lay down on the platform and placed his head beneath the footboard of the moving train in an alleged attempt to end his life. Spotting his actions, Narwade sprinted towards him, grabbed his legs and pulled him away from the moving train just in time.

“Head Constable Narwade acted swiftly and pulled the man to safety, preventing what could have been a fatal accident,” said Senior Inspector Ravindra Katkar of the Mumbai Central GRP.

Police said the man sustained no major injuries and was taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he was distressed over a family dispute. He is married, had recently moved to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh and was staying with relatives.

However, the man refused to disclose his identity or address to the police. Officials said he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

“He will be counselled so that he does not take such a drastic step again. We will also send him to a de-addiction centre,” a senior GRP officer said.

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Police said efforts are underway to establish the man’s identity, trace his family members and provide him with counselling.