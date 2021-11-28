Mumbai: Woman gangraped by husband, his friend

A woman was allegedly gangraped by her husband and his friend in Mumbai on Friday. The woman registered an FIR with the police after which the two were arrested.

On Friday evening, the complainant’s husband reportedly told her that they have to go for a birthday party. Around 8.30 pm, the accused took his wife to his friend’s flat. There they got drunk and raped her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed anything.

Around 11 pm the woman returned home with her husband. She mustered courage and told her aunt about the incident. Her aunt told this to other relatives, who assaulted the husband.

On Saturday, the woman went to the police and lodged an FIR against her husband and his friend. The police sent her for a medical test and arrested the duo.

The FIR was registered for gangrape and criminal intimidation under IPC sections 376 (2) (f), 376 D, 506 (2) and 34.

The two accused were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for three days.

The complainant got married to the accused at the age of 18.