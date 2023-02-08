Woman from Nepal dies by suicide at Dongri lodge, cops inform family

A 34-year-old woman from Nepal allegedly died by suicide at a lodge in Mumbai’s Dongri late on Tuesday night, the police said. The woman, the police added, had come to Mumbai a few days back for work.

The woman was identified as Fulmaya Ram Bahadur Kami. According to the police officers, around 8.50 pm Tuesday, the Dongri police station received a call from Gafur Palace lodge. “They informed us that a woman had locked herself up inside a room at their lodge and was not responding to the doorbell for over an hour,” said an officer.

A team was dispatched to the spot which broke open the door with the help of a carpenter. The police officers found Kami unresponsive and rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead before admission.

Later, during the course of investigation, the officers came to know about her name and also found out that she hailed from Nepal. Senior police inspector Shabana Ershad Shaikh said, “We found some documents which revealed her identity. We are trying to understand the reason behind the step. We have contacted her family members and they are on their way to Mumbai.”