Woman found dead inside train toilet; husband, child missing

A 20 year-old woman was found dead in a toilet of a train at Dahanu railway station in Palghar district. The woman, Arti Kumari, who is from Bihar, was travelling in Swaraj Express Bandra to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Palghar GRP is yet to ascertain if it is a case of suicide, murder or accidental death.

According to police, the train had left Bandra on Sunday at 11 am. The woman then went into the toilet but when she did not return for a long time, the passengers informed the TTE onboard.

The TTE tried to break open the door of the washroom but failed. A special halt was then given at Dahanu road railway station where the staff managed to open the door and found the woman on the floor unconscious with a cloth around her neck. She was taken to Cottage hospital in Palghar where she was declared dead.

“The Palghar GRP has now registered a case of accidental death and is probing further,” said DCP Sandip Bhajibhakre, Western Railway.

Another officer said, “It has been found that the woman was with a man, who is suspected to be her husband, but he and their child have not yet been found.”