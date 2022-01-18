Woman found dead in her flat, cops suspect murder

A 58-year-old woman was found dead inside her flat under mysterious circumstances in Tilak Nagar area of Dombivali on Monday morning.

The police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the assailant.

The woman has been identified as Vijaya Baviskar, who lived alone in a building named Anand Sheela in Dombivali West for the past many years.

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday morning when the domestic help of Bhaviskar came to her house and her body was found lying inside. The police said prima facie they suspect that an assailant entered the house on Sunday and after strangulating the victim, fled from the spot.

“We have registered a case of murder and probing the matter,” said a police officer, adding that they are checking if it’s a case of house break-in and if any valuables are missing from the house.