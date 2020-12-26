Woman found dead at Aksa beach identified; father-in-law detained

Malwani police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence, while the victim’s father-in-law has been detained. (Representational)

A day after police discovered the body of a woman stuffed in a gunny bag at Malad’s Aksa beach, the victim has been identified with the help of her clothes and a tattoo on her left arm. Police have also detained the woman’s father-in-law in this connection.

Nandini Rai, a 22-year-old housewife who went missing on December 8, lived with her husband Pankaj and father-in-law at Poisar area in Kandivali East. Pankaj had gone to Bihar last month to attend a Chhath Pooja and the woman had been staying with only her father-in-law since, police said. “The woman’s father-in-law also left for Bihar in the second week of December,” said an officer.

When she was nowhere to be found for a couple of days, a missing complaint was lodged at Samta Nagar police station on December 11 by her father, Sudhir Thakur. On Thursday afternoon, Samta Nagar police were informed about a woman whose body was found in a gunny bag at Aksa beach around 9.30 am the same morning.

“The description of the missing woman matched with the one whose body was found on the beach. Her parents were informed and an officer took them to Malwani police station,” said an officer. “The names of the woman and her husband were inked on her arm which helped her parents in identifying her.”

Malwani police have registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence, while the victim’s father-in-law has been detained.