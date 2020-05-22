Woman files case after husband gives triple talaq over buying diapers for son

The woman, originally from Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a complaint against her husband in 2018 for harassment. (Representational Photo) The woman, originally from Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a complaint against her husband in 2018 for harassment. (Representational Photo)

A case has been filed against a 30-year-old man for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife following an argument over purchasing diapers for their two-and-half-year-old son, police said.

The woman, originally from Muradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had lodged a complaint against her husband in 2018 for harassment.

In her statement to police, the 28-year-old woman said, “My husband has been harassing me mentally and physically since the last couple of years. He would come home and randomly abuse me in front of my in-laws.”

On Monday, the couple reportedly had a heated argument when the woman asked him to buy diapers for their son from a nearby shop. “In the fit of rage, the man allegedly divorced her by saying talaq three times,” an officer from Nagpada police station said.

The woman has lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered under section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Act, 2019.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, we have not arrested the man. However, we are conducting an investigation, and if necessary, the man will be arrested,” an investigating officer of the case said.

