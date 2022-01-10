Woman falls off boat at Gateway of India, rescued

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 10, 2022 12:58:54 am
January 10, 2022 12:58:54 am
A patrolling boat of Mumbai Police rescued a 26-year-old woman, who accidentally fell into the sea while enjoying a boat ride with her friend near the Gateway of India on Sunday afternoon. She was wearing a life jacket.
