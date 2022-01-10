scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 09, 2022
Woman falls off boat at Gateway of India, rescued

The 26-year-old accidentally fell into the sea while she was on a boat ride with her friends.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
January 10, 2022 12:58:54 am
She was wearing a life jacket.

A patrolling boat of Mumbai Police rescued a 26-year-old woman, who accidentally fell into the sea while enjoying a boat ride with her friend near the Gateway of India on Sunday afternoon. She was wearing a life jacket.

