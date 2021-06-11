Woman falls off autorickshaw, dies after bikers snatch phone

A Naupada police team recorded Fenchun's statement at the hospital. Subsequently, a case of robbery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered. (Representational)

A 27-year-old woman fell off an autorickshaw and died after two bike-borne men tried to snatch her cellphone near Teen Haath naka in Thane on Wednesday evening.

The police said that the incident took place when Santacruz resident Kanmila Raisingh, who works at a spa centre in Thane, was returning home in an autorickshaw along with her friend Lalgursangi Fenchun.

“The two took an autorickshaw from Viviana mall. When they were near Teen Haath naka flyover, two bike-borne men came near their auto and suddenly, the pillion rider snatched Raisingh’s cellphone,” said an officer. As Raisingh tried to save her phone, she lost her balance and fell off the auto. She was rushed to a hospital in Kalwa with injuries on the head. Doctors declared her brought dead before admission.

A Naupada police team recorded Fenchun’s statement at the hospital. Subsequently, a case of robbery and culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered. With the help of Raisingh’s call data records, the accused were identified Alkesh Momeen and Sohel Ansari.

“We came to know that they are staying in Bhiwandi. Two police teams were sent to their houses and they were picked up,” said the officer.