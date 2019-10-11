Woman doctor falls off after two-wheeler hits pothole in Mumbai, crushed by truck

A 25-year-old doctor died on Wednesday night after the two-wheeler she was on hit a pothole on the Bhiwandi-Wada road. She was crushed under a truck coming from behind and died on the spot. Residents on the stretch of the road claim the accident was caused due to bad road conditions. Locals protested after the accident and shut down toll plazas on the road on Thursday morning.

According to the Wada police, the deceased has been identified as Neha Shaikh. “She was sitting behind her brother, Monis Shaikh when the vehicle hit a pothole…Neha fell on the ground after the vehicle lost balance…” an officer said.

Shaikh, who was supposed to get married in November, had gone to Bhiwandi for shopping and was on her way home when the incident took place around 11 pm. “…The truck driver fled the spot after the accident. We have registered an FIR and will arrest him soon,” the officer said.

“There are several potholes and they have been here for months,” a resident of the area said. “The private company tasked with the repair and maintenance did nothing despite our complaints. Why should we pay the toll when the road is in such bad shape?”

The road is under the Public Works Department and is maintained by Supreme Infrastructure, which has its office near the toll plaza. The company staff refused to comment on the matter. “The roads after rain become even more dangerous, as it becomes difficult to spot potholes,” another resident said. The Bhiwandi-Wada road is used mostly by heavy vehicles and the locals had complained against the condition of the roads multiple times. The resident added, “We can’t walk on the roads, let alone drive vehicles. The trucks speed on the road, which are filled with potholes.”