Woman dies, two others injured in slab collapse

According to civic officials, the building was undergoing repairs.(Representational Image) According to civic officials, the building was undergoing repairs.(Representational Image)

A 49-year-old woman died and two others in her family were injured following a slab collapse In Ulhasnagar on Sunday. According to police, a slab collapsed from the third floor onto the ground floor of Muraliwala Complex at around 7 pm killing resident Lina Gangwani and injuring her husband Sharad and son Rohit.

The four-storey residential building was vacated on Sunday following the incident. According to civic officials, the building was undergoing repairs. “The building is in good condition. There was repair work to fix tiles underway in the residential building,” a police official said.

Police said the two injured were admitted to Central hospital, Ulhasnagar, on Sunday night.

In another incident on Sunday, a balcony on the fourth floor at Esplanade Mansion collapsed on the third floor of the heritage structure. The residential plus commercial building, formerly called Watson’s Esplanade Hotel, was evacuated by the fire brigade following the collapse as a precautionary measure.

It is one of the oldest cast iron building structures in the city. According to an official from the BMC’s disaster management cell, no injuries were reported in the balcony collapse.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App