Woman dies by suicide, husband, in-laws booked

A 20-year-old sales executive of a private bank allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her house in Chembur on July 26. Based on an alleged suicide note found from Yukta Dargade’s cellphone, the RCF police on Wednesday booked her husband Harshad Sankpal (23), in-laws Shaileja Sankpal and Bharat Sankpal as well as sister-in-law Roshni. The five were booked on charges of abetment to suicide under IPC as well as under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly harassing her over her caste and pushing her to death.

The police said Yukta was in a relationship with Harshad, who stayed in the neighbourhood and worked at a Ghatkopar bar. “As Yukta belonged to the Mahar community and Harshad was a Maratha, his family was against their relationship,” an officer said. On March 14, Yukta’s family lodged a complaint with the Chembur police station after Harshad’s mother allegedly abused her.

In her statement to the police, Yukta’s mother Malti said, “On March 11, Sankpal’s mother Shaileja came to know about their affair. She came home and abused my daughter. She said that a Maharadin (Mahar community member) like my daughter does not deserve her son.”

However, Harshad and Yukta went ahead with their wedding and started staying at Chembur camp in a rented apartment. The woman’s family came to know about the wedding on April 12, said police.

On Wednesday, a day before the suicide, the family filed another police complaint. The complaint by Malti said, “Harshad’s sister called to inform my husband that they got married on March 28 at Bandra court under Hindu marriage Act.”

She added, “Sankpal would go to work at 4 pm and return at 4 am (the next day). On July 25, when my son Darshan had gone to meet Yukta, he saw injury marks all over her body… Yukta told him that Sankpal had assaulted her when she inquired about his working hours.”

The police said that at 7.30 pm on July 26, when Darshan went to give Yukta a tiffin box, she did not open the door. “He later found out that she had hanged herself from an iron ceiling fan with a rope… She was was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where she was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

During inquiry, the police found a letter written with pink nail polish saying “check my phone, check my notes”.

“When we checked her phone, we saw she had written that her husband, his parents and his sister were torturing her physically and mentally. She mentioned that they pushed her to end her life,” said Senior Inspector Balasaheb Shrihari Ghavate of RCF police station.

Following Yukta’s death, the family again approached the police and an Accidental Death Report was lodged on July 26. However, after the family submitted a complaint application alleging foul play and on the basis of the suicide note, the police booked Harshad, his parents and his sister on Wednesday.

Ghavate said the police are yet to arrest anyone.