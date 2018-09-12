Woman dies as son-in-law pushes her out of window in Thane

The deceased has been identified as Kamaljit Kaur Samlog (68). The deceased has been identified as Kamaljit Kaur Samlog (68).

A MAN allegedly pushed his mother-in-law from the window of his first floor flat on Tuesday, resulting in her death, after she berated him for being an alcoholic. Police said the accused, Ankush Bhatti (32), who was drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as Kamaljit Kaur Samlog (68). The incident occurred in Thane in the afternoon.

“Ankush Bhatti was married to the hearing and speech impaired daughter of the deceased. Kamaljit Kaur lived near the couple and used to visit her daughter daily. On Tuesday, when Bhatti came home, he was drunk. The mother-in-law berated him and the incident escalated,” said a senior officer from Kasarwadavli police. When the Kamaljit didn’t return home, her son went to his sister’s house.

“Despite repeated knocking, no one opened the door. He later came to the police station when Bhatti started telling his neighbours that his mother-in-law has accidentally slipped and fallen,” the officer said. “The deceased had fallen from a height and thus died on the spot. When we reached the spot, Bhatti’s story did not match the other evidence. So, we started investigating,” the officer said.

The police found blood on the floor of Bhatti’s house, following which he was interrogated. “The accused confessed that since his mother-in-law was berating him for his habits, he hit her with a heavy object in anger and then pushed her from the window. We have booked him for murder,” the officer said.

