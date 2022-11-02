scorecardresearch
Woman dies after getting stuck in elevator in Mumbai

The woman received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declare brought dead, official said.

mumbai death news, mumbai accident news, indian expressA 62-year-old woman died after being stuck in an elevator. (File)

A 62-year-old woman died after being stuck in an elevator which collapsed in a residential building in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the multi-storey building in Charkop area on October 21 when the woman was going down from the fourth floor for morning walk.

After she entered the elevator, it got stuck between the fourth and third floors, the official from Charkop police station said.

The woman shouted for help and when her son tried to open the elevator door, he got an electric shock and switched off the power supply.

Later, when a security guard of the building tried to open the door of the elevator, it moved down on a high speed and collapsed on the ground floor, the official said.

The woman received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declare brought dead, he said.

The Charkop police later registered an Accidental Death Report, the official added.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 10:07:40 am
