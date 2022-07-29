Woman dies after eating Maggi in which she accidentally put tomato laced with rat poison

A 35-year-old woman died after consuming rat poison that she accidentally put in her Maggi on July 20. The incident occurred in Pascal wadi in Malad (west) where the deceased, Rekha Nishad, lived with her husband and brother-in-law. She used to do odd jobs for a living.

The woman told police in her statement that she had laced a tomato with poison to kill rats. While watching TV, she accidentally put the poisoned tomato in her Maggi noodles.

After she ate the noodles, her health deteriorated and she was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where she passed away during treatment on Wednesday. A police official said, “There is no foul play. We have registered an accidental death report.”