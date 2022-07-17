Woman dies after bike skids on bridge banned for two-wheelers, husband booked

A 40-year-old man was booked for causing death by negligence after he met with a bike accident on the Elevator bridge near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The accident led to the death of his wife, who was riding pillion. The bridge is banned for two and three-wheelers but the local police said many bikers still use the bridge as a short-cut to the western express highway.

The incident took place at 2.30pm on July 10 when Patil left his home, near the airport, with his wife Ankita (34) and headed to Navi Mumbai. Patil, who works in the Merchant Navy and has two children, took the Elevator bridge to avoid traffic from the airport to the western express highway. Security guards from a private agency, who man the bridge to ensure two-wheelers and three-wheelers stay off the bridge, said they tried to stop him but he dodged them.

His bike skidded on a metal strip on the bridge resulting in his wife suffering head injuries. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries on July 14.

An FIR was registered against Patil for rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence. A police source said, “There is a metal strip where the two bridges are joined. Rendered slippery by the rains, the strip has caused accidents to several bikers.”