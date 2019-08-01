Mumbai: Woman dies after being hit by taxi

The Sion police Tuesday arrested a 68-year-old taxi driver for allegedly running over an 87-year-old woman near GTB Nagar railway station.

The victim identified as Pushpaben Kamdar, a resident of Sion Koliwada, was out on a morning walk, when the incident happened, police said. She was rushed to a private hospital from where she was shifted to Sion hospital. She succumbed to her injuries there. The accused, Feliz Peter D’souza, was driving at a high speed due to which he lost control over his vehicle and ran over Kamdar at around 6.30 am.

“Kamdar was crossing the road when she was hit by the taxi,” police said. A case has been registeres. D’souza was produced in court and later released on bail.